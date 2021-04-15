Azerbaijan's xenophobic policy should be condemned by civilized world – PM receives EU official

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Toivo Klaar, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia. EU Ambassador to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin was also present at the meeting.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the PM assessed the Armenia-EU cooperation as effective, in the sidelines of which numerous programs are brought to life. Nikol Pashinyan highlighted EU's involvement in infrastructural programs carried out in Armenia and informed that the Government has made a decision to launch the construction of Sisian-Kajaran section of ''North-South'' highway.

Referring to the situation and the humanitarian problems created by the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, the PM noted that the return of the POWs remains a key priority for the Armenian side, which is provided by the 8th point of the November 10, 2020 declaration, but Azerbaijan is trying to distort the nature of that point and delay the return of POWs, hostages and other detainees. Nikol Pashinyan drew the EU Special Representative's attention to this important humanitarian issue and highlighted the practical steps of Armenia's international partners, including the EU, for the solution of that issue.

PM Pashinyan also referred to the xenophobic policy officially promoted by top Azerbaijani leadership, an overt demonstration of which is the recent opening of a ''park'' in Baku on Artsakh war and the ‘'exhibition'' glorifying the war crimes committed by Azerbaijan with the involvement of children in that policy. Nikol Pashinyan expressed deep concerns over that, assessing it as a serious challenge for the regional peace and emphasized that it's impossible to imagine such a behavior in the 21st century by a country that is a member to the Council of Europe, something that is incompatible with the civilized world. PM Pashinyan highlighted the adequate reaction of the international community to the hate-policy of Azerbaijan and emphasized that it's the greatest ground for applying ''remedial secession'' principle for Nagorno Karabakh.

The EU Special Representative noted that the EU highlights the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus and assessed concerning the challenges directed to it, which make the creation of adequate atmosphere impossible.

Toivo Klaar presented to PM Pashinyan his impressions of the visit to the bordering communities of Armenia and the meetings there. The importance of the protection of the rights of the bordering communities was emphasized.

PM Pashinyan also drew the attention of the EU Special Representative on the Azerbaijani policy of speculating over the entry to Artsakh, which is aimed at hindering the humanitarian activities of international organizations in Nagorno Karabakh. Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the importance of bringing Azerbaijan to constructive field. Responding to the issue, the Ambassador of the EU to Armenia noted that the EU will continue the implementation of humanitarian programs in Artsakh.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the settlement of NK conflict. PM Pashinyan noted that the status of Nagorno Karabakh remains unsolved and the position of Armenia on this issue is that it's necessary to continue negotiations in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs.

Nikol Pashinyan and Toivo Klaar also referred to other issues of regional importance, exchanged views on opening transport and economic infrastructures.