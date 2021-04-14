1075 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian health authorities said that 1075 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 205,128.

5869 tests were performed in the past day.

583 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 184,243.

19 patients died, raising the death toll to 3794. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 957 other individuals (2 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus, who according to authorities died from other pre-existing illnesses.

As of April 14, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 16,134.

