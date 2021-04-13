Artsakh records 9 daily coronavirus cases
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. 9 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare reports.
61 COVID-19 tests were conducted on April 12.
37 infected patients receive treatment at hospital, the others – at home.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Republic has risen to 2,561.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
