Park dedicated to memory of fallen soldiers of Artsakh opened in Cyprus

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. A small park dedicated to the memory of heroes fallen at the recent Artsakh war has opened in Cyprus, Reuters reports.

The initiative belongs to the members of the Cypriot party Movement of Solidarity led by party leader Eleni Theocharous.

The ceremony was also attended by members of the Armenian community of Cyprus.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








