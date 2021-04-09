President Sarkissian offers condolences over death of Hirair Hovnanian

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a condolence telegram over the death of Hirair Hovnanian, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office.

''Armenia and the Armenian people lost one of their best offsprings. Famous American-Armenian philanthropist, public figure, businessman Hirair Hovnanian has passed away. He was an example of patriotism.

He was a person for whom Armenia was not a motherland of simple emotions, but an end goal of sincere devotion and loyalty, to which he served until the end of his life, served in the broadest meaning of that word.

Hirair Hovnanian had his contribution to various programs aimed at the development of Armenia and Artsakh, both as an individual and member of the Board of Trustees of ''Hayastan All-Armenian Fund'', and of course, as one of the founders of the Armenian Assembly of America and a long co-chair of the Board of Trustees, later honorable President.

I have had the fortune to personally know Hirair Hovnanian and his family. One should be able speak and think about Armenia like him, invest capacities for the benefit of Armenia and Artsakh like him.

He was loyal to his nationality and origin, memories about historical motherland and programs about the future of the motherland. He was loyal by nature, with deeds and life. He was loyal with his family and children…

I offer my sincere condolences and words of sympathy to the Hovnanians'', reads the telegram.