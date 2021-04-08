Artsakh reports 8 daily coronavirus cases

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. 8 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry of healthcare said.

47 COVID-19 tests were conducted on April 7.

Currently, 27 infected patients receive treatment at hospitals, while the others – at home.

The ministry once again urged citizens to follow all the safety rules to prevent the further spread of the disease.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan