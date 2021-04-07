Armenia to receive more Sputnik-V doses soon, says health minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. The batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine which was brought to Armenia last week is still in the process of customs clearance and distribution, Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan told reporters. She said that Armenia will soon receive a new batch of the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine as well.

Speaking about AstraZeneca, Avanesyan said they are closely following the EU and WHO final conclusion which is expected to be issued in the next few days. “After that we will decide for what age group the vaccination will be carried out,” she said.

Avanesyan said the vaccinations using the Sputnik-V are also ongoing. “We continue vaccinations with Sputnik-V, but because the batch was small the vaccinations are also few. We will soon receive a new batch of Sputnik-V and we will broaden the circle of people [eligible for vaccination],” she said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan