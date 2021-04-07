COVID-19: Armenia reports 1025 new cases in one day

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. 1025 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 198,898, the ministry of healthcare reports.

626 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 178,227.

The death toll has risen to 3647 (20 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

4639 COVID-19 tests were conducted in one day.

The number of active cases is 16,088.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 936 (4 new such cases).

