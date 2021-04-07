Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 April

72-year-old coronavirus patient dead after jumping out of Yerevan hospital window, says health ministry

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. A 72-year-old COVID-19 patient has died after jumping out of a hospital window in Yerevan, the healthcare ministry said.

The man had numerously refused medical treatment in the hospital, even after numerous meetings with psychologists, according to the healthcare ministry.

The patient’s body was found early Wednesday morning.

The authorities did not specify at which hospital the incident took place.

Police are working at the scene to determine the circumstances of the incident. Law enforcement authorities haven't yet commented. 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 








