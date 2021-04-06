Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-04-21

YEREVAN, 6 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 April, USD exchange rate up by 1.27 drams to 535.11 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 5.34 drams to 632.07 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.00 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.42 drams to 740.00 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 70.47 drams to 29695.28 drams. Silver price up by 0.99 drams to 418.32 drams. Platinum price up by 48.96 drams to 20627.82 drams.