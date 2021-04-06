Armenian husband and wife charged with high treason for spying for Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian married couple is suspected in spying for Azerbaijani intelligence agencies, the National Security Service said.

The NSS said its investigation has revealed that a citizen of Armenia – whose identity hasn’t been released – was recruited by Azerbaijani intelligence agencies while numerously traveling to Turkey. The Azerbaijani agents were operating in the territory of Turkey.

The suspect collected and transferred online to the foreign agents information constituting state and service secret, as well as other confidential data, for the latter’s hostile actions against Armenia and Artsakh.

The suspect’s wife acted as his accomplice. The couple was paid 1500 dollars.

The man is currently under arrest pending trial on charges of state treason. His wife is charged for being an accomplice to state treason.

They’ve both confessed in their testimonies.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan