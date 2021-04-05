Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 April

Russia records 8,646 new daily COVID-19 cases

Russia records 8,646 new daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Russia has registered 8,646 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 4,589,540 cases, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections remained at the level of 0.19%.

All in all, at present, 277,690 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration