Russia records 8,646 new daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Russia has registered 8,646 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 4,589,540 cases, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections remained at the level of 0.19%.

All in all, at present, 277,690 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.