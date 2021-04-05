Russia records 8,646 new daily COVID-19 cases
YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Russia has registered 8,646 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 4,589,540 cases, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.
According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections remained at the level of 0.19%.
All in all, at present, 277,690 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.
