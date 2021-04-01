Parliament debates abolishing preferential voting method ahead of expected early election

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Parliament is debating abolishing the preferential (ranked) voting method ahead of the expected early election in June and holding the snap polls in a full proportional electoral system.

The bill envisaging the abolition of the preferential voting method is submitted by four lawmakers – two from the ruling bloc and two independent.

Co-author of the bill Vahagn Hovakimyan from the ruling bloc said during the debates that there is a “clear public demand” and broad consensus that the amendments should be done at this time. “We all concur over this matter,” he said. The legislator said that the amendments also include regulations in relation to the situation created due to the ongoing pandemic.

Hovakimyan said they had sent the bill to President Armen Sarkissian beforehand due to urgency of the matter so that he can note his objections if any. The lawmaker said they are ready to discuss all objections from the opposition lawmakers or the President in between the first and second readings.

The bill is co-authored by lawmakers Arman Babajanyan (independent), Sergey Bagratyan (independent), Vahagn Hovakimyan (My Step) and Hamazasp Danielyan (My Step).

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan