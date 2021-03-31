President Sarkissian extends condolences over passing of legendary commander  

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian issued a condolence message on the occasion of the demise of legendary commander, Major-General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan.

ARMENPRESS reports, the message runs as follows,

‘’I feel an unspeakable pain. Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan, the legendary Komandos, is no longer with us.

The death of Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan is not just a loss of a military man, excellent commander. He was a military figure who had a great contribution to the creation of our army and our military achievements, trying to be useful for the fatherland until the end of his life.

We will still need the Komandos-style knowledge of the military art, his criteria for morality, experience and skills, which he brilliantly used during the 1st Artsakh war.

His life is a guide for military courage, military education and military-patriotic upbringing, for example, how to live, how to serve the fatherland, how to remain faithful to one’s specialization and principles, how to get devoted to Artsakh and struggle for its freedom, how not to betray Shushi and Artsakh…

I offer my condolences to the family members, relatives and comrades-in-arms of Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan’’.