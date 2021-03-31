Pashinyan extends condolences over passing of “embodiment of patriotism” commander of 1992 Battle of Shushi

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan offered condolences over the death of Major-General Arkady-Ter Tadevosyan, a renowned retired military commander who died at the age of 81 today in Yerevan.

“It was with deep sorrow that I learned about the passing of Hero of Artsakh, legendary military commander, Major-General Arkady-Ter Tadevosyan – our dear Komandos.

Arkady-Ter Tadevosyan passed a brilliant military path and with his activities served his country superbly by participating in the shaping of the glorious victories for the Armenian people, Armenia and Artsakh. He is a hero of the Artsakh Liberation War, the commander of the military operation for the liberation of Shushi, which is famous for being a textbook example of military studies and is a testament to Komandos’ military expertise.

Hero of Artsakh Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan is the embodiment of patriotism and high professionalism. His name will remain with eternal glory in the Armenian history as a worthy son to the Armenian nation and a devoted military serviceman whose entire career has given pride and the joy of victory to the Armenian people.

My condolences to Major-General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan’s family and friends, and us all.

Eternal glory to his memory,” Pashinyan said in the message.

Major-General Tadevosyan, known by his nom-de-guerre Komandos, died in a Yerevan hospital on March 31. The cause of death wasn’t immediately reported.

Tadevosyan is best known as the commander of the military operation which liberated Shushi in 1992.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan