Armenia’s high-tech minister resigns

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of High Technological Industry Hakob Arshakyan has announced his resignation in a statement on social media.

“Today is my last working day as Minister of High Technological Industry.

As a citizen of Armenia, I consider unacceptable the use of force by an official against any citizen, we ought to move on the path of having a violence-free society.

As a high-ranking official, a person representing Armenia in the international arena, I ought to serve the public with my own experience as an example. Thus, I am expressing my intolerance to violence, both psychological and physical. I hope what has taken place will serve as a lesson for our public and we will love each other a little bit more and will respect everyone’s right to personal, family life.

I first of all want to thank Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the trust and the opportunity of serving our Homeland in this high position. I also want to thank our colleagues of the government for the joint productive work”, he said and also thanked the ministry, its whole staff for the joint work.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan