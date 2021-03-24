Ameriabank named best bank in Armenia 2021 by Global Finance

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Ameriabank was named “The Best Bank in Armenia 2021” by Global Finance during its 28th annual awards for the World’s Best Banks. The Bank was awarded in recognition of its achievements, innovative approaches and solutions, ARMENPRESS was informed from Ameriabank.

“This year’s evaluations are more important and valuable than at any point in their 28 year history, given the unprecedented economic conditions wrought by the global pandemic”, said Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance. According to him, “Banks are playing a key role in economic recovery around the world. Our Best Bank awards highlight the leaders in restoring growth and mapping a way forward”.

According to the statement of the organizers, the winners of this year’s awards are those banks that attended carefully to their customers’ needs in difficult markets and accomplished strong results while laying the foundations for future success.

“We are truly proud and honored to receive the Best Bank of the Year award by Global Finance particularly this year. Despite multiple challenges and difficulties we faced last year, we delivered strong performance and maintained robustness. We will keep up our efforts continuously developing and improving our activities in every area”, said Artak Hanesyan, Ameriabank’s CEO.

The award was given based on a number of important criteria. The criteria considered included the Bank’s market share, growth in assets, profitability, geographic reach, innovative solutions, the bank's reputation and network of IFI partners, etc.

Ameriabank is a dynamically developing bank and one of the major and most stable financial institutions in Armenia. Ameriabank CJSC is a universal bank rendering corporate, retail and investment services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions. As of 2020, Ameriabank was a leader in the Armenian banking sector by key financial indicators such as assets, liabilities, loan portfolio and equity. For more information, please visit www.ameriabank.am or call (+37410) 56 11 11.

