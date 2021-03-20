Armenia’s Sarkissian congratulates Iran’s President and Supreme Leader on Nowruz

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has addressed congratulatory letters to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani on the occasion of the Iranian New Year – Nowruz, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

“The friendly relations between our peoples have always served as a base for the constant development of the mutual partnership between Armenia and Iran.

The complex situation in the region forces to work on expanding the agenda of the bilateral political and economic relations.

I am sure that by understanding the current challenges we will make greater efforts for quickly implementing the ongoing programs and reaching new agreements”, reads the Armenian President’s letter addressed to Rouhani.

President Sarkissian wished his Iranian counterpart good health and all the best, and to the good people of Iran – peace and welfare.

The Armenian President’s letter addressed to the Supreme Leader of Iran reads:

“I warmly congratulate you and the good people of Iran on the Iranian New Year – Nowruz.

Let the coming year be a year of political and economic achievements for the people of Iran. The new problems and challenges facing the region make an imperative the further development and deepening of the Armenian-Iranian relations.

The continuation of constructive dialogue is important for the cooperation between Armenia and Iran in different areas, which is based on the respect of each other’s religion and culture”.



Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan