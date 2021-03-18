June 20 acceptable date for early parliamentary elections for Bright Armenia party

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Head of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the Parliament Edmon Marukyan said he had a telephone conversation today with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during which they discussed the issue of organization of early parliamentary elections.

In response to our demand of organizing the elections in the shortest period of time, the Prime Minister proposed to discuss June 20 as day of elections – deadline.

In response to our demand of organizing the elections in the shortest period of time, the Prime Minister proposed to discuss June 20 as day of elections – deadline.

I have stated that holding the elections in a short period of time and not leaving them until autumn or 2023 is a principled issue.

Therefore, I said that June 20 as a date of holding early elections is acceptable for us”, Marukyan said on Facebook.

