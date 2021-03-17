Ambassador highly appreciates Armenian government’s readiness in spreading French in country

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte thanked the Armenian authorities for contributing to the spread of teaching of French in the country.

“I would like to thank also the great community of French teachers who work hard every day. The success of the presence of French in Armenia is largely due to the success of French, French-speaking educational facilities in Armenia”, the Ambassador said at a press conference in Yerevan. He also highlighted the role of the French University in Armenia which today has 1300 students and their number is gradually growing.

Jonathan Lacôte also praised the fact that today many young Armenians, who have never studied French, today are starting their career by learning French.

