Over 31,000 displaced Artsakh residents received financial assistance from Armenian government

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 31,220 displaced residents of Artsakh have received financial support from the Armenian government in the amount of 300,000 drams, Spokesperson to the minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Zara Manucharyan told Armenpress, adding that the money provided comprised about 9 billion 365 million drams.

4600 Artsakh residents who have residential real estate unfit for habitation due to the war destructions or other reasons have been provided with a lump sum of 250,000 drams in assistance. The total amount of this assistance comprised nearly 1 billion 150 million drams.

The assistance has been provided to both the residents of Artsakh who currently live in Armenia and to those who have returned back to Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan