Dissolution of parliament should be triggered in next 10 days, says opposition’s Edmon Marukyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Bright Armenia (LHK) party says the process of dissolving parliament must begin in the next ten days. The party leader Edmon Marukyan stressed that early elections should take place by June 1, and therefore parliament must be dissolved within the next ten days.

“Elections must be concluded by June 1. This means that the process of dissolving parliament must begin in the next 10 days,” Marukyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan