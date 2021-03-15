Agro-industrial production turnover between Armenia and Russia increases 7,7%

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Deputy minister of economy of Armenia Arman Khojoyan met with Russia’s deputy minister of agriculture Sergey Levin on the sidelines of his working visit in Moscow, the Armenian economy ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting agenda focused on the bilateral cooperation prospects in the agriculture sector, as well as the development of commercial relations between Armenia and Russia, the increase in agro-industrial production volumes, viticulture, winemaking, etc.

Welcoming the Armenian deputy economy minister’s visit to Russia, Sergey Levin highlighted the meeting with Arman Khojoyan and stated that holding such meetings regularly will contribute to expanding the Armenian-Russian cooperation in agriculture field and developing the mutual partnership.

In his turn Arman Khojoyan thanked for the warm welcome and briefly presented Armenia’s strategic directions and priorities in the agriculture sector, as well as the assistance mechanisms provided by the government to the economic entities.

The meeting sides touched upon the agro-industrial production turnover between Armenia and Russia which in 2019 comprised 692,4 million USD, whereas in 2020 it increased by 7,7%, comprising 745,8 million USD. They both highlighted the necessity of increasing the agro-industrial production turnover. One of the problems in this area is the limitation or absence of logistic infrastructure, the solution of which will allow to more effectively organize stable and predictable supply.

The sides also discussed the opportunities of deepening the cooperation in the science field. In this context they touched upon the programs which are being implemented between the Armenian and Russian business circles. The Russian side expressed readiness to contribute to the implementation of joint initiatives and agreements.

