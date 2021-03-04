Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-03-21

YEREVAN, 4 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 March, USD exchange rate down by 1.01 drams to 524.98 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.74 drams to 631.71 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 7.11 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.20 drams to 731.19 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 266.11 drams to 28885.86 drams. Silver price up by 4.63 drams to 448.71 drams. Platinum price down by 106.09 drams to 19984.14 drams.