Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-03-21

YEREVAN, 3 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 March, USD exchange rate down by 1.37 drams to 525.99 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.25 drams to 636.45 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 7.14 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.21 drams to 735.39 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 250.57 drams to 29151.97 drams. Silver price down by 11.84 drams to 444.08 drams. Platinum price down by 391.43 drams to 20090.23 drams.