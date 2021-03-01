Armenian CDC reports 158 new cases

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 158 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 172,216.

With 117 recoveries over the past day, the total number of recoveries reached 163,511.

3 patients died, bringing the death toll to 3195. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 817 (2 in the last 24 hours) other individuals infected with the virus, who according to authorities died from other, pre-existing conditions.

As of 11:00, March 1 the number of active cases stood at 4693.

