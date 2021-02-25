President Sarkissian comments on ongoing developments, calls on to act within frames of Constitution

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has addressed a call over the ongoing situation in the county.

The statement of the President says:

“Dear compatriots,

Today, when we haven’t yet overcome the consequences of the war unleashed against Artsakh, when we have thousands of losses and wounded, when there are serious regional threats, we, unfortunately, are again in a critical situation which could lead to unpredictable consequences for out state and statehood and irreversible losses. There is martial law in the country. The external danger is real – the statement on the ceasefire is not a peace treaty. Armenia and Artsakh are facing multiple challenges.

I call on everyone – the state authorities, law enforcement agencies, political forces and all citizens to show restraint and common sense: any reckless speech or action increases the tension and further deepens the crisis, do not give in to provocations and refrain from calls for hatred and intolerance: our people cannot allow separation, any attempt of destabilizing the state and endangering the statehood must be denied, unconditionally act within the framework of the Constitution.

Once again reaffirming the role of the Presidential institute as a balancing structure, I am urgently initiating steps aimed at finding ways for mitigating the tension and peacefully solving the situation.

Taking the country to shocks will be a disrespect to the memory of our thousands of sons fallen during the war.

I call on all of you to be vigilant, sober and restrained”.

On February 25 the General Staff of the Armenian Forces of Armenia issued a statement, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his Cabinet.

In his turn Pashinyan commented on the statement, calling it as a “military coup attempt”. He invited all his supporters to the Republic Square to discuss the ongoing developments.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan



