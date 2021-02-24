Electronic tips: Idram and IDBank continue developing the customer’s digital experience

Non-cash and contactless payments have reached a stable place in our lives: these make the shopping process easier and more convenient. Idram & IDBank alliance has a great contribution in the development of this direction, and Idram’s QR contactless payment system is the leader of such platforms in the Armenian market.

But there are such segments or fields in the market where it seems like the cash should stay because of their features. We speak particularly about the tips we give in restaurants and cafes. But in Idram they assure that by paying the bill throughQR, it is possible to make the tips electronic: moreover, now the electronic tips successfully develop.

Grigori Yolyan, the commercial director of Idram tells about the electronic tips that are best integrated into the Armenian reality.

Yolyan, please tell us, what is the electronic tips?

I’m sure that each of us wants to give tips to the waiter after having a good time in a restaurant or café. That’s a world-accepted thing and even a code of conduct: when you are satisfied with the service, you want to thank the waiter. And very often, when making a non-cash payment, you must leave the tips by cash, which is not so convenient. Many of our customers were mentioning this inconvenience. By developing the system of QR and NFC payments, we decided to make the whole process of payment non-cash - both paying the bill and giving tips. I’m happy to mention that we managed to do that successfully, and since the very beginning of the pandemic, we actively develop this opportunity in a big number of restaurants and cafes where it is possible to make a contactless payment via Idram. When paying the bill, the client is suggested to choose the amount of tips to leave: 5%, 10%, 15% or type any other amount that the client wants to live as tips.

Is that amount transferred with the bill?

The payment process for the client is not changed: he does not take any additional action, and the system automatically separates the bills of restaurant/café and the tips. This means that from the amount paid by the client the restaurant gets its bill and the waiter gets the tips.

At the moment it is possible to make QR/NFC payments via Idram at more than 4400 points of sale , from which 1000 are favorite restaurants and cafes in Armenia. Why is the electronic tips service not available everywhere?

Technically we can activate the electronic tips wherever they have the Idram QR payment opportunity, particularly in the points of sale where our QR is printed directly on the bill receipt, which is given to the client to pay the bill.

However, in addition to our readiness and technical ability, the consent of the restaurant or café is required too. Each of our partners has his system and policy of encouraging the waiters. Our goal is to provide them with modern solutions of contactless payments, and the partner decides which tools to use.

At the same time, it is important to us, as a fintech, contactless and non-cash payments provider, to develop the everyday experience of the customer continuously, especially when hundred thousands of customers get advantage of our solutions every month. We see that from the points where it is possible to leave electronic tips, the customer experience is more positive as we get many suggestions to expand the number of places with such opportunity. Here I have to mention that our partner restaurants and cafes also aim to improve the quality of their services and look for more modern solutions: here is where our interests coincide, and the number of places with electronic tips is growing.