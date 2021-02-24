Georgia to re-open air traffic with Armenia from March 1

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Georgia will re-open the air traffic with Armenia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Russia, Azerbaijan and Belarus starting March 1, 2021, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said at a press briefing, Sputnik Georgia reports.

The nationals of these counties can arrive in Georgia if they have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result. Previously, the citizens of these countries could visit Georgia in case of having a document on vaccination.

Georgia still keeps its land borders closed for foreign citizens due to COVID-19. Only the cargo transportation through the land borders is allowed.

