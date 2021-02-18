Famous Soviet and Russian actor Andrei Myagkov passes away aged 82

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Famous Soviet and Russian actor Andrei Myagkov, holder of the People’s Artist of the RSFSR title, has died, the Chekhov Moscow Art Theater told TASS.

Andrei Myagkov was born on July 8, 1938 in Leningrad.

On the list of his most successful works were Alyosha Karamazov in a 1969 screen version of Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s The Karamazov Brothers (directed by Ivan Pyryev) and surgeon Yevgeny Lukashin in the 1975 enormously popular comedy-drama The Irony of Fate (directed by Eldar Ryazanov). In 1977, he starred in Ryazanov’s another hit, Office Romance, as timid statistician Anatoly Novoseltsev. The latter two roles earned Myagkov the USSR State Award and the RSFSR State Award.