Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 February

Famous Soviet and Russian actor Andrei Myagkov passes away aged 82

Famous Soviet and Russian actor Andrei Myagkov passes away aged 82

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Famous Soviet and Russian actor Andrei Myagkov, holder of the People’s Artist of the RSFSR title, has died, the Chekhov Moscow Art Theater told TASS.

Andrei Myagkov was born on July 8, 1938 in Leningrad.

On the list of his most successful works were Alyosha Karamazov in a 1969 screen version of Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s The Karamazov Brothers (directed by Ivan Pyryev) and surgeon Yevgeny Lukashin in the 1975 enormously popular comedy-drama The Irony of Fate (directed by Eldar Ryazanov). In 1977, he starred in Ryazanov’s another hit, Office Romance, as timid statistician Anatoly Novoseltsev. The latter two roles earned Myagkov the USSR State Award and the RSFSR State Award.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

Azerbaijan has declared war on UNESCO 13:56, 02.11.2021
Viewed 2748 times
Azerbaijan has declared war on UNESCO

PM Pashinyan presents details about earthquake consequences 16:52, 02.13.2021
Viewed 1935 times
PM Pashinyan presents details about earthquake consequences

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Armenia 15:44, 02.13.2021
Viewed 1834 times
4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Armenia

About 20 aftershocks registered following the 4.7 magnitude earthquake 17:13, 02.13.2021
Viewed 1804 times
About 20 aftershocks registered following the 4.7 magnitude earthquake

Construction of ''Engineering city'' to kick off soon – Deputy PM presents details 19:46, 02.12.2021
Viewed 1699 times
Construction of ''Engineering city'' to kick off soon – Deputy PM presents details

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration