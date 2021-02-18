COVID-19: Armenia reports 223 new cases in one day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. 223 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 169,820, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

101 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 161,577.

1 patient has died, raising the death toll to 3156.

3211 tests were conducted in the past one day.

The number of active cases is 4293.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 794 (1 new such case).

