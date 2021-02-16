OSCE MG Co-chairs hold video-conference with Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) released a statement today. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the OSCE, the statement runs as follows,

‘’The Co-Chairs spoke separately by video conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on 16 February. The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (PRCiO) Andrzej Kasprzyk also participated in the calls.

The Co-Chairs engaged with each minister in a lengthy and substantive exchange of views on issues related to the promotion of stability in the region, the modalities of the mediation process, and the role of the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office’’.