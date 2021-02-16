Iranian parliamentary delegation to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on science, education, culture, Diaspora, youth and sports affairs, head of the Armenia-Iran friendship group Mkhitar Hayrapetyan held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, head of the Iran-Armenia friendship group Seyyed Mehdi Farshadan, Mr. Hayrapetyan’s Office told Armenpress.

Congratulating on the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan addressed his best wishes to the good people of Iran.

During the phone talk the officials discussed issues on further developing and expanding the bilateral cooperation.

They both highlighted the high level of mutual trust and support between Armenia and Iran, the firm historical and cultural relationships.

Mr. Farshadan informed that he is planning to visit Armenia soon with a delegation aimed at discussing in more details the prospects of deepening the bilateral partnership.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan