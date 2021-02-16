Azerbaijan transfers 1 body to Artsakh in Madaghis

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. No bodies were found during search operations in Hadrut on February 15, the State Service of Emergency Situations said. But on the same day, the Azeri authorities transferred 1 body to Artsakh in the Madaghis region.

“According to preliminary information it is a body of a serviceman,” State Service of Emergency Situations spokesperson Hunan Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS. The body will undergo medical examination for identification.

1379 bodies of the war casualties were retrieved since the ceasefire was signed in November 2020.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan