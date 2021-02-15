Armenia records “irregular shots fired mostly in the air” at line of contact with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. No incidents were recorded on February 14 and 15 at the Armenian-Azerbaijani Line of Contact of the Armenian state border, according to the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

Nevertheless, the ministry said that it has recorded irregular gunfire. “In some parts of the borderline irregular shots mostly fired into the air – which did not change the operational tactical situation - were recorded.”

The units of the Armed Forces and the National Security Service border troops of Armenia are controlling the border situation at the entire length of the borderline, the ministry added.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan