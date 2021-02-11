President of Artsakh receives several families of missing servicemen

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received on February 11 a group of families of missing servicemen, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The President introduced the ongoing search operations, the results and problems, and heard the views and concerns of the meeting participants. He said both the Armenian and Russian sides, as well as the International Committee of Red Cross and the Azerbaijani side are engaged in the ongoing works. Harutyunyan assured that everything is being done and will be done to find out the fates of missing servicemen and civilians and return the prisoners of war from Azerbaijan.

The meeting was also attended by minister of internal affairs Karen Sargsyan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan