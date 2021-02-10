Government vows “serious achievements” in defense industry capabilities

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. High Tech Industry Minister Hakob Arshakyan reassured lawmakers that in 2021 “serious achievements” will be recorded in terms of the industrial capacities of munitions.

“The goals of the military-industry is the increase of industrial potential, and increase of industrial capacity,” he told ruling My Step bloc lawmaker Sos Avetisyan during parliamentary Questions Time when asked about the export opportunities of munitions produced in Armenia.

“Taking into account that Armenia’s market is limited, it necessarily should also be aimed at exporting. The investments which have been made have this very direction. Investments have been made in Armenia so that the production gets sold domestically and gets exported,” Arshakyan said, adding that these are private investments which also have government participation.

He noted that the opportunities of foreign markets must be used for the development of the sector.

“In terms of industrial capacity, we have and will continue having rather serious achievements in 2021. We also have preliminary agreements with foreign markets,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan