Lilit Tadevosyan elected President of Court of Cassation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of Armenia elected Lilit Tadevosyan President of the Court of Cassation of Armenia by a secret vote, ARMENPRESS reports Chairman of the National Assembly Counting Committee Vahagn Hovakimyan announced at the parliament.

103 MPs participated in the voting. 102 voted in favor and 1 against.

Lilit Tadevosyan was born in 1978, in Yerevan.

1993 – Graduated from the Russian secondary school # 182 in Yerevan with a gold medal in the same year entered and graduated with honors in 1998 from the Law Faculty of Yerevan State University.

1998 – 2001 Graduated from Postgraduate studies of Yerevan State University.

2001 – YSU Academic Council, received PhD in Law.

1998 – June 2012 – Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Armenia.

12.1998 – 01.1999 – intern-investigator of the Erebuni administrative district prosecutor’s office.

01.1999 – 04.2001 – Investigator of the Erebuni and Nubarashen community prosecutor’s office.

04.2001 – 11.2004 – Senior investigator of the same prosecutor’s office.

11.2004 – 05.2006 – Assistant to the same community prosecutor.

05.2006 – 11.2007 – Prosecutor of the Criminal Investigation Department of the RA Prosecutor General’s Office.

11.2007 -10.2011 – Prosecutor of the Department for Corruption and Organized Crimes of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Armenia.

10.2011 – 30.06.2012 – senior prosecutor of the same department.

She was a member of the Scientific-Methodical Council of the RA General Prosecutor’s Office.

2nd Class Advisor of Justice.

09.2000 – 09.2011 – lecturer at Yerevan State University Law Faculty, and since 2010 up to now, at the Law Faculty of the Armenian-Russian (Slavonic) University. She has also lectured at the “Prosecutor’s Office School” SNCO.

2006 – 2010 was a doctoral student of the Moscow State University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

2010 – doctoral thesis. The Scientific Council of the same University and awarded her the degree of Doctor of Law from the Higher Qualification Commission of the Russian Federation.

The diploma of the candidate of juridical sciences has been certified by the Federal Service for Supervision of Education and Science of the Russian Federation, and the Diploma of Doctor of Law is certified by the Higher Qualification Committee of the Republic of Armenia.

She has participated in many international conferences (Republic of Armenia, Russian Federation, Arab Republic of Egypt, Georgia) and received certificates.

2003 – Training courses at the Center for Organized Crime and Corruption at the St. Petersburg State University, and in 2005, at the St. Petersburg School of Criminal Law and Criminology at the same university, and received relevant certificates.

She is a member of the Professional Council of the Higher Qualification Commission of the Armenian-Russian (Slavonic) University, a member of the Scientific Council of Law and Policy Institute of the same University.

Author of over 60 scientific works published in the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation, including 5 monographs.

2007 – awarded with “Fridtjof Nansen” Gold Medal, in 2012 – RA Prime Minister’s letter of gratitude.

On 30 June, 2012 by the decree of the RA President she was appointed judge of the RA Criminal Court of Appeals.

By the Decree of the President of the Republic of Armenia on 22 September, 2016 she was appointed Judge of the Criminal Chamber of the Court of Cassation.

At the Recommendation provided by the SJC Decision-25-N -54 and the Presidential Decree of 20 July, 2016, she was appointed Chairperson of the Criminal Chamber of the Court of Cassation for a six-year term.