MP Rustam Bakoyan to be appointed head of Armenia-Iraq parliamentary friendship group
12:32, 8 February, 2021
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of Armenia from the ruling My Step faction Rustam Bakoyan, representing the Yazidi community of Armenia, will be appointed head of the Armenia-Iraq parliamentary friendship group.
The respective draft decision is included in the agenda of the Parliament’s Council session scheduled on February 8.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
