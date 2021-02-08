Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 February

MP Rustam Bakoyan to be appointed head of Armenia-Iraq parliamentary friendship group

MP Rustam Bakoyan to be appointed head of Armenia-Iraq parliamentary friendship group

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of Armenia from the ruling My Step faction Rustam Bakoyan, representing the Yazidi community of Armenia, will be appointed head of the Armenia-Iraq parliamentary friendship group.

The respective draft decision is included in the agenda of the Parliament’s Council session scheduled on February 8.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration