Political forces that won 3% and more votes in 2018 elections will receive state funding

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia will provide funding to parties and blocs which won 3% or more votes during the National Assembly elections of 2018 in line with the program ''Assistance for political parties and blocs of parties'', ARMENPRESS reports the draft decision is included in February 4 agenda of the Cabinet meeting.

According to the program, the ARF will receive 4.3 million AMD, The Republic of Armenia Party will recived 5.2 million AMD, ''Bright Armenia'' Party 7 million AMD, ‘’Prosperous Armenia’’ Party will receive 9 million and 150 thousand AMD and ‘’My step’’ bloc 48 million AMD.