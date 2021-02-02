The Armenian office of Hexact is expanding its operations

YEREVAN, 2 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS/ PARTNER NEWS: Hexact technology company founded by Armenian entrepreneurs, rounds off its second year of operations with about 15,000 active users from 135 countries. The startup scraped and analyzed 22.5 terabytes of data and 8.2 million unique domain names last year. The company intends to expand its engineering team in Armenia and recruit at least 10 highly qualified specialists.

Hexact's main activities include data mining, analysis, and process automation. The company was founded in 2019 in the United States. The Armenian founders of the company opened a branch office in Armenia in the same year. The software engineering and development of Hexact's products are mainly implemented by Armenian specialists.

“People spend more and more of their time online in the last decade. As a result, the uninterrupted operation and the ease of using digital platforms and websites have become vital. Our products are already in great demand, particularly in the US, Great Britain, Germany, and India. Hexact is growing rapidly and expanding its team. If there are any cool and talented people who want to challenge their professional strength in a dynamic environment, they are welcome to apply,"- noted the CEO and Co-Founder of Hexact Inc, Stepan Aslanyan.

“Digitalization in daily life will continuously grow at the same pace, perhaps even faster. To follow this pace, businesses need to be faster, more flexible, and customer-centric. Hexact helps to overcome these exact challenges,” noted the CMO and Co-founder of Hexact, Christopher Closset.

Hexact introduces two SaaS products. Hexometer monitors the entire website and helps to improve the performance, while Hexowatch is a platform to monitor webpages for visual, content, or technology changes and automate relevant processes. Both products have been featured on popular IT platforms: #1 Product of the day/week/month on Product Hunt, Best Value Website Monitoring Software-2020 on Capterra, High Performer 2021 on G2.

PR Officer of Hexact, Inc.