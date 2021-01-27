The Government of Japan supports the development of waste management system in Ijevan

On January 26, 2021, the Grant Contract for “Project for Provision of Garbage Containers and Collection Vehicle to Enhance Capacity for Waste Management in Ijevan City” in the amount of USD 76,960 within the framework of Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of Japan was signed by Mr. Jun Yamada, Ambassador of Japan to Armenia and Dr. Mkhitar Mnatsakanyan,President of Armenian Red Cross Society. The ceremony took place in the presence of Mr. Hayk Ghalumyan, the Acting Mayor of Ijevan city and Mr. Nikolay Grigoryan, Adviser to Tavush Governor.

The project aims to provide 240 waste containers and a garbage collection truck for proper waste management in Ijevan city. The newly installed containers and the purchased garbage collection truck will directly improve waste management practices for more than 19000 inhabitants in the city of Ijevan.

In the frame of the project environmental protection events will be organized to raise the environmental awareness among the residents and contribute to the solid waste management.

For more information, please contact Mkrtich Dallakyan, Employee of the Embassy of Japan in Armenia (Email: [email protected]; [email protected] TEL: (+374) 11 523 010 (ext. 137))

Embassy of Japan in Armenia