Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-01-21

YEREVAN, 26 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.10 drams to 518.26 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.90 drams to 628.49 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 6.86 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.81 drams to 707.79 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 63.19 drams to 30939.66 drams. Silver price up by 5.17 drams to 427.14 drams. Platinum price up by 263.08 drams to 18478.65 drams.