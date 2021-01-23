European Stocks down - 22-01-21

MOSCOW, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 22 January:

The value of German DAX is down by 0.24% to 13873.97 points, French CAC 40 is down by 0.56% to 5559.57 points, British FTSE is down by 0.30% to 6695.07 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 3.11% to 1418.29 points.