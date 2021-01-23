European Stocks down - 22-01-21
MOSCOW, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 22 January:
The value of German DAX is down by 0.24% to 13873.97 points, French CAC 40 is down by 0.56% to 5559.57 points, British FTSE is down by 0.30% to 6695.07 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 3.11% to 1418.29 points.
- 12:53 Artsakh’s President receives delegation led by High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia
- 12:01 Candidate for U.S. State Secretarya reaffirms Biden's promise over Armenian Genocide
- 11:18 COVID-19: Armenia reports 198 new cases, 276 recoveries in one day
- 10:48 European Stocks down - 22-01-21
- 10:47 US stocks - 22-01-21
- 10:46 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-01-21
- 10:45 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 22-01-21
- 10:45 Oil Prices - 22-01-21
- 01.22-21:50 Armenian FM pays working visit to Georgia
- 01.22-20:44 AGBU London Trust Announces New Scholarships for Classical Armenian Studies at Oxford University
- 01.22-20:05 Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces, U.S. Ambassador outline future defense cooperation
- 01.22-19:51 Over 50 thousand refugees return to Artsakh
- 01.22-19:09 Iranian FM to visit Armenia on January 27
- 01.22-18:58 Gagik Jhangiryan and David Khachatryan elected members of Supreme Judicial Council
- 01.22-18:42 Artsakh's Foreign Ministry welcomes European Parliament's position on NK conflict
- 01.22-17:36 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-01-21
- 01.22-17:35 Asian Stocks down - 22-01-21
- 01.22-17:22 Voting on electing members of Supreme Judicial Council begins in Parliament
- 01.22-16:38 Stable operational situation with no incidents reported along Armenian-Azerbaijani border
- 01.22-16:14 Armenian minister of emergency situations receives new Ambassador of Belarus
- 01.22-15:07 Congress should recognize Artsakh as independent country, says Adam Schiff
- 01.22-14:12 Chief of Staff of Artsakh President’s Office, Head of ICRC mission discuss humanitarian programs
- 01.22-12:59 Armenian MFA spokeswoman comments on statement of Turkish FM
- 01.22-12:24 Political solution on NK status essential for securing regional peace – US Ambassador to Armenia
- 01.22-12:14 President Sarkissian congratulates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on inauguration
15:04, 01.16.2021
Viewed 3833 times Biden names Ike Hajinazarian as White House Regional Communications Director
21:15, 01.21.2021
Viewed 2053 times European Parliament strictly condemns Turkey's destabilizing role in Nagorno Karabakh
16:33, 01.18.2021
Viewed 1930 times No one ever rejected communication between Armenia and Artsakh – Lavrov’s response to Azeri media
20:58, 01.16.2021
Viewed 1675 times Armenia to submit complaint to ECHR against Azerbaijan
12:04, 01.16.2021
Viewed 1664 times Azeri authorities transfer bodies of two Armenian servicemen to Artsakh