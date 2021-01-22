Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 January

Congress should recognize Artsakh as independent country, says Adam Schiff

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Congressman Adam Schiff says that the US Congress must recognize Artsakh as an independent country.

Speaking to Asbarez, Schiff added that the OSCE Minsk Group should resume the negotiations for resolving the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee also spoke about the issue of curbing Turkey’s role in the region.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





