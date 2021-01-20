EU shares Armenian concerns over preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage – Ambassador Wiktorin

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Vahram Dumanyan met on January 20 with the EU Delegation to Armenia, led by Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry, greeting the Ambassador, Vahram Duamnyan highlighted the programs implemented in the spheres of education, science, culture and the youth with the assistance and partnership of the EU.

Referring to the last Artsakh war, the Minister emphasized that as a result of that a significant part of the cultural heritage of Artsakh which has remained out of the Armenian control is under direct threat.

‘’ At the moment, the preservation of these universal values is crucial, and we expect EU's support for preventing any threat to those values’’, the Minister said.

Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin noted that the EU shares the challenges facing Armenia. ‘’2020 was really a hard year. COVID taught all of us to further develop our digital capacities and infrastructures. For that goal the EU provided assistance to the Mistry of Education for organizing distance education. The EU also shares the concerns over the historical heritage of Artsakh, highly assessing the fact-finding activities of the UNESCO in that direction’’, the Ambassador said.

