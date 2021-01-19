Paphos city’s Talaat Pasha Street renamed into Justice Street upon Armenian community’s application

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Committee of Cyprus thanked the Mayor and the Council of Elders of Paphos, who, responding to the request of the Armenian community of the country, quickly changed the name of Talaat Pasha Street into Tikeosinis (Justice), "Armenpress" was informed from the Armenian National Committee of Cyprus.

"Our Committee, for the first time, examined the issue of changing the street's name during its July 14, 2020 session, where it considered humiliating that the name of the organizer of the Armenian Genocide was honored.

Moreover, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the Cypriot Parliament ratified a bill criminalizing the denial of the Genocide. This decision brought the circumstance of honoring the genocide organizer to the legal platform. Today, we are happy to announce that the wish of all of us has come true. Our thanks to the Mayor of Paphos Mr. Phedonas Phedonos, who established justice without any hesitation’', reads the statement.