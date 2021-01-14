Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-01-21

YEREVAN, 14 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 January, USD exchange rate down by 1.44 drams to 525.45 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.01 drams to 639.32 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 7.16 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.86 drams to 717.40 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 212.08 drams to 31402.68 drams. Silver price down by 4.39 drams to 428 drams. Platinum price up by 525.82 drams to 18295.78 drams.