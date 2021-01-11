Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 January

Pashinyan, Putin, Aliyev sign joint statement on development of Nagorno Karabakh in Moscow

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Following the meeting between Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Moscow, the leaders of the three countries signed a joint statement on the development of Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports Ria Novosti informs.

Russian President Putin said that the negotiation with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev were exceptional and productive.

