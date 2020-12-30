Artsakh President appoints new minister of education, science, culture and sport
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Lusine Gharakhanyan has been appointed minister of education, science, culture and sport of Artsakh.
The respective decision has been signed by President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan on December 30, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 15:36 Artsakh authorities find more bodies of fallen troops in ongoing search operations
- 15:17 Armenian, Azerbaijani intelligence chiefs discuss PoW exchange at Moscow-mediated meeting
- 14:57 ‘There are opportunities ahead for a successful future’ – US Ambassador’s address to Armenian people
- 14:55 Writers’ Union of Armenia calls on Ukrainian counterpart to abandon politicization of culture
- 14:50 Artsakh President appoints new minister of education, science, culture and sport
- 13:54 Russian PM congratulates Armenian President on New Year and Christmas
- 13:38 French-Armenian soldier among three KIAs in Mali
- 13:21 Sputnik V: No unexpected reactions among vaccinated persons in Armenia
- 13:12 Ukrainian Union of Writers blacklists Armenian, Russian, Belarusian authors
- 13:03 Converse Bank branch service schedule during holidays
- 12:48 Putin congratulates Armenia’s President on New Year and Christmas
- 12:42 Opposition faction head meets with Mayor of Kapan
- 12:41 Lavrov comments on post-armistice Azeri attack on two villages in Artsakh
- 12:40 Russia’s Lavrov expresses readiness to organize meeting between Armenia, Azerbaijan over NK conflict
- 12:27 Russia reports 26,513 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
- 11:22 COVID-19: Armenia reports 582 new cases, 902 recoveries in one day
- 10:33 Sports commentator Karen Giloyan appointed deputy minister of education, science, culture and sport
- 10:20 Armenia MFA issues official position over demarcation processes in response to Ombudsman’s inquiry
- 10:05 European Stocks - 29-12-20
- 10:04 US stocks down - 29-12-20
- 10:03 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-12-20
- 10:02 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 29-12-20
- 10:00 Oil Prices Up - 29-12-20
- 09:38 Road condition
- 09:35 From disaster to new beginning: Government plans to revive Armenian economy in 2021
14:31, 12.25.2020
Viewed 4202 times Azerbaijan takes complete control over Kapan-Agarak road in Syunik Province - Mayor
11:58, 12.23.2020
Viewed 1976 times WATCH: Pallas's cat makes appearance in Armenia first time in 100 years
09:55, 12.29.2020
Viewed 1814 times Azerbaijan bans international commission to conduct monitoring in monuments under its control
21:27, 12.25.2020
Viewed 1526 times PM Pashinyan invites opposition forces to hold consultations on snap elections in 2021
12:47, 12.24.2020
Viewed 1355 times Pashinyan comments on border situation