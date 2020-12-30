Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 December

Artsakh President appoints new minister of education, science, culture and sport

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Lusine Gharakhanyan has been appointed minister of education, science, culture and sport of Artsakh.

The respective decision has been signed by President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan on December 30, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 





